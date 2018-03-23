European Union approves guidelines for talks on Britain’s future trade and security relations

After months of wrangling over the terms of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union in March 2019, there has been a breakthrough.

The 27 remaining EU states have approved guidelines for talks on Britain’s future trade and security relations with its European neighbours following Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a "new dynamic" full of “energy and ambition” in the next stage of negotiations to reach a deal which will be good for both Britain and Europe.

The key individuals involved in Britain exiting the EU have responded to the developments.