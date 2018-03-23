Eyewitness tells ITV News ex-England women's boss Mark Sampson's ban came after a Euros security breach

A dressing room incident that led to former England women's boss Mark Sampson being given a Uefa ban followed a security breach at the Euros, an eyewitness has told ITV News.

Sampson was accused of intimidating a female official with a pole following the Lionesses' semi-final defeat to tournament hosts Holland at last year’s European Championships.

A UEFA disciplinary panel concluded Sampson "picked up a metal pillar, raising it above his head aggressively before throwing it down hard against the floor".

But one eyewitness has told ITV News the incident was a result of an unknown and apparently non-accredited person entering the England team's dressing room.

This led to several England members of staff, including Sampson, using a large metal frame to block off the door to prevent any other intruders gaining entry.

The eyewitness to the incident told ITV News: "It was not a metal pole and it took three or four to move it and block the entrance to the dressing room."

While the former Lionesses' boss gave a statement outlining his version of events to FA officials, ITV News has learned Sampson did not represent himself in person during the process.

Sampson was sacked by the FA for another unrelated issue while the UEFA investigation was ongoing.