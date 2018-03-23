Gang who threatened family with hammers and crowbar during Chislehurst break-in hunted by police

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Four men who violently broke into a home and threatened the family inside are being hunted by police.

Scotland Yard has released CCTV of the moment the gang used a crowbar to smash a rear patio door and rush into the property in Chislehurst, an affluent area of south east London.

Once inside, one of the men grabbed an 11-year-old boy from the lounge and dragged him through the hallway to where the rest of the family were sitting.

An 81-year-old man was squirted in the face with what at the time was believed to be a corrosive liquid - although it is now known it was not corrosive.

Waving hammers and a crowbar, the gang threatened the family with violence if they did not tell them where their money and jewellery was kept.

Three of the men searched the house, with one grabbing a teenage girl and dragging her upstairs before demanding to know where the jewellery was.