Heathrow expansion should not be approved without measures to protect communities, MPs say

Heathrow's expansion bid should not be approved without tougher measures to protect communities and passengers, MPs said.

More safeguards on issues such as air quality, noise, regional connectivity and airport charges are needed before the third runway scheme gets the go ahead, according to the Commons' Transport Select Committee.

It called on Parliament to support the project once its concerns have been addressed, accepting there is a case for expanding Heathrow.

The committee wants a more stringent interpretation of air quality laws and for noise estimates to reflect a range of possible flight paths.

A proposed night flight ban of six-and-a-half hours should be extended to seven hours and further evidence is needed that landing charges will not be hiked to pay for expansion, MPs said.

The committee's report also urged the Government to provide more clarity on the funding and timeline of changes to the airport's rail and road links - particularly the M25 - and how it intends to secure 15% of new slots for domestic connections.

In October 2016 the Government announced that a third runway at the west London hub is its preferred option for increasing airport capacity in south-east England.

Outline planning consent will be given by Parliament if it approves a National Policy Statement (NPS) setting out objectives and requirements for the scheme.

The final NPS is due to be published by the Government for a vote in the Commons by the end of July.

The Transport Select Committee warned that the project is at risk of a successful legal challenge unless the draft NPS released in February 2017 is amended in line with its recommendations.