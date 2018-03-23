John Bolton is viewed in Washington as a potentially disastrous gamble

Those who fear President Trump’s instincts and impulses have long taken some comfort in the seasoned advisors around the Oval Office. At least that was the case until last night.

There is General James Mattis at the Pentagon, serving as US Defence Secretary. Rex Tillerson was serving as America’s top diplomat at the State Department. And the President’s national security adviser was the respected 3-star general HR McMaster.

Now that troika of “adults in the room” has just been dismembered. This morning only Mattis remains at his post.

Tillerson was dispatched last week with a ruthlessness that left even this cynical and weary town aghast. He was sacked with a Tweet - and to add to the humiliation, it emerged that he found out about it while sitting on the toilet.

Then late last night HR McMaster was gone as well. At least he sacked by the President face-to-face.

In his place is the controversial right-wing figure of John Bolton, a former US Ambassador to the UN who is loathed by those officials who interacted with him in New York.

Bolton is regarded with suspicion - actually that’s too kind, for he is viewed with contempt - by almost the entire foreign policy establishment here. He was a cheerleader for the disastrous Iraq war. He is seen as an interventionist and a hawk - a strange bedfellow for a President who favours some kind of ‘America First’ isolationism.

In fact, for those who analyze risk for a living, this appointment is seen as a potentially disastrous gamble.