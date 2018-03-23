More than a hundred stranded whales perish on Western Australia beach

More than 100 whales have perished on a beach in Western Australia after becoming stranded in the early hours of Friday morning.

The short-finned pilot whales were spotted washed up on Hamelin Bay, south of Perth, by a commercial fisherman.

A rescue operation attempted to herd the 150 mammals back to sea but many returned to the shore.

Tourist, Barrie Brickle said: "The ones I've seen go back in the water, they actually come back around and beach themselves again.

"I watched one of them and it happened three times. And still he wouldn't go out to sea."