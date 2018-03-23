Online healthcare services prescribing high volumes of opioids, watchdog warns

More than 40% of online healthcare services, such as those that provide GP consultations and prescriptions through independent websites and apps, are not providing "safe" care, the health watchdog has warned.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) highlighted cases where independent providers were found to be prescribing high volumes of opioid-based medicines without talking to the patient's registered GP, and inappropriately prescribing antibiotics.

Other areas of concern included unsatisfactory approaches to safeguarding children and those who may not have the mental capacity to understand or consent to a consultation, and the inappropriate prescribing of medicines for long-term conditions.

There were also issues with providers not collecting patient information or sharing information with a patient's NHS GP, who should have an accurate and up to date record of their previous and current treatments and health problems.

The CQC, which has inspected every company that provides these services in England, said that as of February 28, 43% were found not to be providing "safe" care in accordance to the relevant regulations.

It added this was an improvement from the 86% on their first inspections.

It said it will continue to hold these providers to account until they become as safe as general practice in physical premises.

The watchdog also highlighted positive findings, including a company that provides sexual health services online.

It offers partner notification services where, with the patient's consent, it can confidentially trace their sexual contacts if they may have been at risk and encourage them to be tested.