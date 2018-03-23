- ITV Report
One killed in supermarket hostage-taking 'terrorist act' in southern France following police shooting
At least one person has been killed and another is in a critical condition inside a supermarket during a hostage-taking incident in southern France, a police union official said.
Police have surrounded the Super U supermarket in the small town of Trebes, near Toulouse, where a suspect is thought to have been holding hostages, French authorities said.
Counter-terror police are investigating the incident which took place after a police officer was shot and wounded in the nearby Carcassonne barracks.
The suspect earlier fired six shots at four police officers who were jogging in civilian clothes on Friday morning, according to Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union.
One police officer was injured in the shoulder but is not in a life-threatening condition, Mr Lefebvre said.
The police officers, based in the southern city of Marseille, were on a temporary mission in Carcassonne, he said.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe described the incident as a "serious situation" adding later that it "seems to be a terrorist act".
Interior minister spokesman Frederic Delanouvelle told the Associated Press that there is one suspect and police are trying to subdue him.
He provided no details of how many people were inside the supermarket or were believed held hostage.
President Emmanuel Macron has asked the interior minister to go to the scene.
The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account that police and rescue operations are the priority.
Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.
