One killed in supermarket hostage-taking 'terrorist act' in southern France following police shooting

At least one person has been killed and another is in a critical condition inside a supermarket during a hostage-taking incident in southern France, a police union official said.

Police have surrounded the Super U supermarket in the small town of Trebes, near Toulouse, where a suspect is thought to have been holding hostages, French authorities said.

Counter-terror police are investigating the incident which took place after a police officer was shot and wounded in the nearby Carcassonne barracks.

The suspect earlier fired six shots at four police officers who were jogging in civilian clothes on Friday morning, according to Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union.