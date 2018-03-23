Police inspector Darren McKie found guilty of wife's murder

Darren Mckie as been found guilty at Chester Crown Court of the murder of his wife Leanne. Credit: Cheshire Police

A police inspector who strangled his wife and dumped her body in a lake has been found guilty of murder. Darren McKie, 43, had admitted manslaughter moments before he was due to give evidence at his trial at Chester Crown Court, but a jury found him guilty of murder after two days of deliberation. He will be sentence on Tuesday. Mrs McKie, a detective constable, was found in Poynton Lake, Cheshire, on September 29 2017. Pathologist Brian Rodgers said Mrs Mckie had been strangled, with force equivalent to a karate chop, for a period of a minute or more.

Leanne was a detective constable and mother-of-three. Credit: PA

Friends described the couple, who had three children, as the "perfect family", but they were more than £115,000 in debt. The jury was told the family spent £63,000 on renovations to their four-bedroom home in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in the months leading up to her death, and went on a £4,500 holiday to Portugal that summer. The court heard how Mrs Mckie had discovered mounting debts on the morning of her murder when her passport and bank details were returned after being used in a failed application for a £54,000 loan in her name. McKie, who was a serving officer with the Greater Manchester Police, left work after receiving a text message from his wife calling him a "liar". Mrs McKie's red Mini was seen being driven away from the property shortly after. Surveyor Anthony Parker, who Mckie had called earlier to make an appointment, saw him walking back to the house.

Mrs Mckie's red Mini. Credit: PA