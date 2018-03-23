Prezzo to shut 94 restaurants as 500 jobs put at risk

Hundreds of jobs are set to be axed as the Italian-themed restaurant Prezzo agrees to new restructuring plans that will shut down around a third of its UK stores.

Around 500 jobs are understood to be in the firing line, although many staff will be redeployed at other restaurants.

Prezzo creditors are looking for restaurant landlords to approve rent reductions in order to stop the chain from going into administration.

The company, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, have undertaken a deal known as Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) on Friday.

Other struggling high street restaurants, including burger chain Byron and Jamie's Italian, have also undertaken CVAs.