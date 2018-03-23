- ITV Report
Prezzo to shut 94 restaurants as 500 jobs put at risk
Hundreds of jobs are set to be axed as the Italian-themed restaurant Prezzo agrees to new restructuring plans that will shut down around a third of its UK stores.
Around 500 jobs are understood to be in the firing line, although many staff will be redeployed at other restaurants.
Prezzo creditors are looking for restaurant landlords to approve rent reductions in order to stop the chain from going into administration.
The company, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, have undertaken a deal known as Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) on Friday.
Other struggling high street restaurants, including burger chain Byron and Jamie's Italian, have also undertaken CVAs.
The news comes at a bleak time for the casual dining sector.
As well as staff costs and lower footfall, the chains have been stung by the collapse in the pound, which has ramped up the cost of buying ingredients.
News of Prezzo's store closures come in a dismal first quarter for the UK high street, with Carpetright also announcing the prospect of closing outlets on Wednesday. Earlier this week, New Look agreed a restructuring plan with creditors that will see it shut 60 stores, resulting in the loss of up to 980 jobs.