Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make unannounced visit to Northern Ireland

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off a day of engagements in Northern Ireland with a visit to a youth-led peace-building initiative. The royal couple received a rapturous reception as they arrived at the former Maze prison at Lisburn where they sat in the front row to watch children deliver "peace pledges" as part of the Amazing Space celebration. The cross-community concert at the recently built Eikon Centre saw teenagers from both sides of the region's divided community share their hopes and dreams of a peaceful and reconciled future. Earlier the prince and his fiancé met with guests including DUP leader and former Stormont first minster Arlene Foster.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle applaud as they attend a peace-building initiative. Credit: PA

Speaking after the event, Rossa Smallman, 17, from St Joseph's in Derry, said the couple had not been what he had expected. "We were told all the proper etiquette we had to carry out before we met them - and then when we actually met them they were very humble and down to earth," he said. "They were above that etiquette, they just seemed like normal people."

Later, crowds gathered outside the Crown Liquor Saloon, Belfast's atmospheric Victorian gin palace, as Harry and Meghan arrived for lunch. Their day will end with a tour of Titanic Belfast which tells the story of the doomed ship which was built in the city. Like all Royal visits to Northern Ireland, Harry and Meghan's trip was not released in advance for security reasons.

Meghan and Harry are having lunch at the historic Crown Liquor Saloon. Credit: twitter.com/chrisshipitv