Rain spreading north and east through tonight

This Evening and Tonight:

Outbreaks of rain in the southwest will spread across Wales and central and southern England this evening and overnight. Further north, it will be colder and clearer across Scotland and Northern Ireland with a frost likely in places by morning.

Saturday:

Cloudy at first in the south, with patchy rain slowly clearing and turning brighter. Brighter further north with sunny spells and some showers, these locally heavy in the northwest.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: