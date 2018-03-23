- ITV Report
Rain top to toe of the country, mostly dry in between
Today:
Rain at times across Scotland, with hill snow in the north. Sunshine and showers across Northern Ireland. Much of England and Wales dry with sunny spells. Becoming wet and windy in the southwest later.
Tonight:
Rain in the southwest spreading to much of Wales and parts of southern and central England. Colder and clearer across Scotland and Northern Ireland with a frost possible.
