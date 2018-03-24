- ITV Report
-
A cloudy night in the south, clearer and colder in the north
It will stay cloudy on Saturday across southeastern areas throughout the night with some light rain at times. Clearer elsewhere with the risk of frost and fog forming. Showers continuing in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.
A cloudy and damp start on Sunday for many southeastern areas, but turning brighter through the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine elsewhere with a few showers across northern areas. Light winds for most.