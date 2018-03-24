British journalist Bel Trew expelled from Egypt and declared persona non-grata ahead of elections

A British journalist based in Egypt has been expelled from the country as authorities tighten control over the media ahead of upcoming presidential elections.

Bel Trew, The Times' Cairo correspondent, was arrested in February after doing an interview and then faced "sufficiently outlandish" threats.

After her release she was escorted to an airport and forced to board a plane to the UK.

Trew, who has worked in Egypt for seven years, has now been declared a persona non-grata and threatened with rearrest if she returns to Cairo.