Cloudy and damp in the south, sunshine and showers in the north

Today:

Cloudy and damp across much of England and Wales, although the rain should turn lighter and more patchy by the afternoon. Sunny spells for Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England but with scattered showers, locally heavy with hail and thunder.

Tonight:

Staying cloudy across southeastern areas throughout the night with patchy rain at times. Clearer elsewhere with the risk of frost and fog. Showers continuing in the far northwest.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: