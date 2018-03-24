Friend says Sergei Skripal wrote to Vladimir Putin for pardon and Russia visit

Poisoned former double agent Sergei Skripal asked Vladimir Putin to be pardoned and requested he be allowed to visit Russia, according to a friend.

The 66-year-old, who, along with his daughter Yulia, is in a critical condition following a nerve agent attack, wrote to the Russian president in a bid for leniency, Vladimir Timoshkov said.

He told the BBC that Mr Skripal, who came to Britain in 2010 as part of a spy swap, regretted being a double agent.

Mr Skripal was also keen to be reunited with his family.

The attempted assassination of the spy on March 4 in Salisbury is continuing to cause a diplomatic crisis between Russia and Britain.