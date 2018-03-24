Hefty airline fees targeted under new Government plans

Airline fees for services such as name changes and airport check-in could be targeted under a new Government clampdown.

The Department for Transport is currently looking at ways to reduce flight costs for travellers.

Ministers hope to make flight-booking information more transparent so that customers can avoid excess charges.

Services such as changes to a name, opting to check in at the airport rather than online and re-issuing boarding passes often incur hefty fees.

Airlines such as Ryanair charge up to £160 to change a name on a ticket, while both Thomas Cook and easyJet levy fees over £50.