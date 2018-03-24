Leave.EU co-founder Richard Tice says Cambridge Analytica not hired for the referendum campaign

Cambridge Analytica pitched to work for Leave.EU ahead of the European Union referendum but was never hired, one of the Brexit campaign group's leaders said.

Leave.EU co-founder Richard Tice said CA had also attended a press launch as part of the "potential team" the campaign would have had if it won the official designation for the referendum contest.

But when Vote Leave was chosen as the official Brexit campaign, Leave.EU did not hire CA to carry out any work, he said.

"They pitched for some business, they quoted for some business, they were not hired because Leave.EU did not win the designation," Mr Tice told BBC Radio 4's Any Questions.

"As far as I'm aware they played no role at all - I'm told that they played no role in Vote Leave who used a different firm and Leave.EU didn't use them because we didn't win the designation.

"It's complete mischief-making, the idea that 17.4 million changed their decisions because of some profiling, using Facebook or other stuff, it's just demeaning to our intelligence."

He added: "I never had any meetings with them. I was at one press launch when they were there, where they were presented as part of a potential team if Leave.EU won the designation - we didn't.

"So as far as I'm concerned there was no involvement whatsoever. "