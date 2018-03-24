Online shopping delivery vans are causing clogged roads across Britain, councils claim

Online shopping is causing roads to be clogged up and worn out by delivery vans, councils have claimed.

Tackling the cost of congestion and repair bills "must be a national priority", the Local Government Association (LGA) said.

The distance travelled by light goods vehicles (LGVs) in Britain has risen by almost 20% since 2011, according to LGA analysis of Government data, while average speeds on A-roads have fallen by 4% since 2014.

Meanwhile, the amount of money spent at the UK's 20 biggest online-only retailers was up by 23% in 2016/17 compared with the previous 12 months, a recent report found.

The LGA wants the Government to give councils two pence per litre of existing fuel duty to spend on local roads maintenance. This would be worth around £1 billion a year.

A study by the Asphalt Industry Alliance published this week found that one in five local roads in England and Wales have less than five years of life remaining before they become unusable due to potholes, worn out road markings and general wear and tear.