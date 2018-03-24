Plastic waste to increase by a fifth without action, report warns

UK consumers could be throwing away a third more disposable drinks cups by 2030 without action to curb plastic waste, a report warns.

Overall the amount of plastic waste the country produces is set to rise by a fifth by the end of the next decade - with a 34% rise in crisp packets, 41% more plastic straws and 9% more drinks bottles, the study from WWF said.

It also reveals that UK consumers among the biggest users per person in Europe of single-use drinks cups, straws, food containers, crisp packets and wet wipes.

As 400 landmarks across the UK, from Buckingham Palace to the Kelpies in Falkirk, switch off their lights for Earth Hour - a worldwide environmental event, WWF is calling for urgent action to reduce plastic waste polluting the planet.

The conservation group wants governments across the UK to implement policies to tackle the problem, including a "latte levy" on single-use drinks cups, and a deposit return scheme to encourage plastic bottle recycling.

To mark Earth Hour, WWF is also asking the public to make a "promise for the planet" - a small step in their own lives to help reduce their environmental footprint - such as refusing plastic cutlery or carrying a reusable coffee cup.

The predictions for rising plastic use in the UK are based on modelling existing available data and take into account factors such as rising economic output and the impact of new European legislation.

This year alone, the UK will use 10.8 billion wet wipes, 16.5 billion pieces of plastic cutlery, 42 billion straws and 4.1 billion single-use drinks cups and lids, the report said.