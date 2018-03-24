- ITV Report
Weather: Cloudy and wet start on mainly grey day
A cloudy and wet start on Saturday across many central and southern areas of the UK.
These grey and overcast conditions will continue through much of the day with further rain or drizzle at times, but the rain should turn lighter and patchier by the afternoon.
Much drier and brighter across Northern Ireland, Scotland and Northern England with spells of sunshine, although with scattered showers.
Light winds for most with a top temperature of 12C.