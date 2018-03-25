Teenage girl seriously injured after car 'deliberately' drives into group of children

A 14-year-old girl is in a serious condition after being hit by a car that was driven into a group of children.

Police said the vehicle had been deliberately driven at the group, and are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The five children, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement in Stravanan Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at around 3.30pm on Saturday when they were struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra.

The car, which was being driven by a man with a male passenger, failed to stop and drove off towards Birgidale Road.

Police are currently on the hunt for the car and its occupants.