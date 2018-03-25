- ITV Report
Teenage girl seriously injured after car 'deliberately' drives into group of children
A 14-year-old girl is in a serious condition after being hit by a car that was driven into a group of children.
Police said the vehicle had been deliberately driven at the group, and are treating the incident as attempted murder.
The five children, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement in Stravanan Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at around 3.30pm on Saturday when they were struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra.
The car, which was being driven by a man with a male passenger, failed to stop and drove off towards Birgidale Road.
Police are currently on the hunt for the car and its occupants.
A 14 year-old girl was taken to Hairmyres Hospital where her condition is serious but stable.
Two girls aged 12 and 14 and two boys aged 12 and 13 were treated for minor injuries.
Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: "This vehicle was deliberately driven at this group of children and as such we are treating this incident at attempted murder.
"Extensive police inquiries are continuing to trace the man driving the car, his male passenger and also the vehicle involved. Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.
"At this time I would appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information that may assist this investigation, including anyone who may have details of the silver Vauxhall Astra involved to contact police as a matter of urgency."