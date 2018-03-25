Cold and frosty start to the new week

Away from northern Scotland, showers will ease overnight. A few fog patches will form once again. A cold night to come, especially in rural areas, with a frost for many.

Fog soon lifting to leave another fine day for many on Monday. Showers continuing across northern Scotland, with some developing further south. Turning wet and windy across the far west later.

Rain will clear eastwards through Tuesday, with hill snow across Scotland. Unsettled thereafter with rain or showers, and a risk of snow, mainly across northern hills. Turning colder. Often windy.