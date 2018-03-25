- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn sorry for 'pain caused' by anti-Semitism within Labour party
Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "sincerely sorry" for the pain caused by "pockets" of anti-Semitism within Labour.
The Labour leader has came under fire recently following his apparent support for the painter of an allegedly anti-Semitic mural.
Mr Corbyn, who has faced a backlash from Jewish leaders, did not make any reference to the criticism aimed at him personally.
He did however acknowledge that Labour must demonstrate a "total commitment to excising pockets of anti-Semitism that exist in and around our party".
Mr Corbyn said: "Labour is an anti-racist party and I utterly condemn anti-Semitism, which is why as leader of the Labour Party I want to be clear that I will not tolerate any form of anti-Semitism that exists in and around our movement. We must stamp this out from our party and movement."
His comments came as Jewish leaders prepared to protest against Mr Corbyn outside the Houses of Parliament.
He said he would meet representatives from the Jewish community over the coming days.
Former Cabinet minister Yvette Cooper said Mr Corbyn should apologise for his own actions.
She told Channel 4 News: "I think that it would be right for Jeremy to give a full apology for the comments that he made."
Mr Corbyn said he made a "general comment about the removal of public art on grounds of freedom of speech" but acknowledged he should have looked more closely at the controversial image before posting on Facebook at the time of the row in 2012.
He said: "I sincerely regret that I did not look more closely at the image I was commenting on, the contents of which are deeply disturbing and anti-Semitic."
Responding to the planned protest by the Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies of British Jews, Labour MP Wes Streeting said "we should be ashamed that it's come to this".
Shadow culture secretary Tom Watson apologised, adding he was "sorry that people feel hurt" by Mr Corbyn's response to a Facebook post by street artist Mear One about a plan to paint over the controversial east London mural.
Speaking on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Watson said: "I'm very, very sorry that people feel hurt by this and that's why I think it's right that Jeremy has expressed regret for it."