Jeremy Corbyn sorry for 'pain caused' by anti-Semitism within Labour party

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "sincerely sorry" for the pain caused by "pockets" of anti-Semitism within Labour.

The Labour leader has came under fire recently following his apparent support for the painter of an allegedly anti-Semitic mural.

Mr Corbyn, who has faced a backlash from Jewish leaders, did not make any reference to the criticism aimed at him personally.

He did however acknowledge that Labour must demonstrate a "total commitment to excising pockets of anti-Semitism that exist in and around our party".

Mr Corbyn said: "Labour is an anti-racist party and I utterly condemn anti-Semitism, which is why as leader of the Labour Party I want to be clear that I will not tolerate any form of anti-Semitism that exists in and around our movement. We must stamp this out from our party and movement."