Facebook takes out full page newspaper ads to apologise over data breach

Facebook has taken out full page adverts in several UK and US Sunday newspapers in which it has apologised for the recent data privacy scandal.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, says that his company could have done more to stop the 2014 data breach.

It is alleged a university researcher named Dr Aleksandr Kogan, developed a quiz app in 2013 in order to carry out a 'data grab' on Facebook users on behalf of research firm Cambridge Analytica.

In the advert Mark Zuckerberg apologises for the "breach of trust" and says apps like Dr Kogan's, no longer have access to Facebook's data.

He wrote: "I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time. We're now taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen again."