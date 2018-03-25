Fugitive ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont arrested in Germany

Fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has been arrested in Germany on a European arrest warrant.

A lawyer for the 55-year-old said he was stopped by police when he was crossing the border to enter Denmark.

The ex-president's arrest comes just two days after he was charged with rebellion for his attempt to declare independence from Spain.

Thirteen separatist politicians from the region were also been charged with the same and could face up to 30 years in prison under Spanish laws.

Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena issued the indictment on Friday, wrapping up a four-month long investigation into the events last autumn.

Catalonia could face another regional election in two months after the separatist majority in its parliament failed to elect a president.

Puigdemont had been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, saying the Spanish Government had violated his rights to political freedom.

Also charged with rebellion are Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, former Catalan parliament speaker Carme Forcadell, separatist activists Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart and ERC party leader Marta Rovira, who on Friday announced that she was fleeing Spain.