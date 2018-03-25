'Largest ever increase' in maternity staff with 3,000 more training places offered

Expectant new mothers will also be treated by the same midwives throughout pregnancy. Credit: PA

More than 3,000 training course places will be created over the next four years in the "largest ever" investment in midwifery training, as part of plans to meet NHS staffing demands. In new plans released by the Department of Health and Social Care, expectant mothers will also be treated by the same midwives throughout their pregnancy in a bid to reduce miscarriages and stillbirths. Jeremy Hunt's announcement, which is due to be made on Tuesday, comes after the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) warned of "chronic shortages in maternity services". The Health Secretary is expected to say: "There are few moments in life that matter more than the birth of a child, so the next step in my mission to transform safety standards is a drive to give mums dedicated midwives, who can get to know them personally and oversee their whole journey from pregnancy to labour to new parent."

Jeremy Hunt is to announce 3,000 new training course places. Credit: PA

The changes to maternity services in England will start with a target of one-in-five women benefiting from having the same midwife throughout their pregnancy by March 2019, with the majority of women experiencing the same by 2021. According to the Government, women who use the "continuity of carer" model are 19% less likely to miscarry, 16% less likely to lose their baby and 24% less likely to give birth prematurely. Mr Hunt will say: "The statistics are clear that having a dedicated team of midwives who know you and understand your story can transform results for mothers and babies - reducing stillbirths, miscarriages and neonatal deaths, and the agony that comes with these tragedies. "This profound change will be backed up by the largest ever investment in midwifery training, with a 25% expansion in the number of training places, as well as an incredibly well deserved pay rise for current midwives." Other measures Mr Hunt is expected to announce include a more formal definition for maternity support workers, whose roles and job titles currently vary widely and do not adhere to set standards. The Government will also work with organisations including the RCM to develop new training routes into midwifery.

The new plans have been announced in a bid to cut the number of miscarriages and stillbirths. Credit: PA