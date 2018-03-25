Plenty of fine and dry weather, with only scattered showers

Sunday will see a cloudy start across southeastern areas with patchy light rain in places, although increasing amounts of brightness will develop through the day.

Elsewhere, any fog patches will soon lift leaving a sunny morning for most, although scattered showers will affect parts of northern Scotland.

Through the day, these showers will become more widespread, but they should be mostly light with many places enjoying a largely fine day.

Winds will be light for most, making it feel fairly pleasant in the sunshine.