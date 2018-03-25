Police officer left with injuries to face and shoulder after sword attack

A police officer who was slashed in the face and shoulder during a sword attack has been discharged from hospital.

A 23-year-old man, who was seen carrying a 3ft sword and "attacking police", has been arrested following the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to Demesne Road in the Whalley Range area of Manchester at 1.50pm to reports of a man with a knife.

They confirmed an individual was arrested at around 2.10pm.

Assistant Chief Constable, Russ Jackson, said: "The officers deployed were confronted by an armed man and sadly a sergeant suffered injuries to his face and shoulder during the incident.

"He was taken to accident and emergency and thankfully he has now been released to recover at home with his family."