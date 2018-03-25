'Whistleblower' claims Brexit campaign 'cheated to bend spending rules'

The infamous Vote Leave bus that toured the country during the EU referendum campaign. Credit: PA

The official Brexit campaign "cheated" during the European Union referendum, a whistleblower has claimed. The whistleblower has accused Vote Leave of bypassing strict spending limits set by the Electoral Commission, by donating to another group. Shahmir Sanni, who worked on the campaign, claimed Vote Leave donated to BeLeave, in order to get around the limit. Vote Leave has strongly denied wrongdoing and said the £625,000 donated to BeLeave was within the rules. Mr Sanni told Channel 4 news he knows that "Vote Leave cheated" and that "the referendum wasn't legitimate."

Mr Sanni told Channel 4 news he knows that 'Vote Leave cheated'. Credit: Channel 4 News

He claimed: "In effect they used BeLeave to over-spend, and not just by a small amount ... Almost two-thirds of a million pounds makes all the difference and it wasn't legal." Vote Leave said it did not recall Mr Sanni working as a volunteer, but he was "like hundreds of others who occasionally visited the offices". Mr Sanni has also accused senior Vote Leave figure Stephen Parkinson of "outing" him when he disclosed in a statement that the pair had been in a relationship for 18 months around the time of the referendum. Mr Sanni told the broadcaster he was initially a Vote Leave outreach volunteer but he was then assigned to BeLeave. Mr Sanni said that he and BeLeave's co-founder Darren Grimes always reported to Mr Parkinson.

Demonstrators at a Brexit protest march in Edinburgh, which is demanding a final vote on the Brexit deal. Credit: PA