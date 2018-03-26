A chilly start with some patchy fog in places

It will be a chilly start for many of us with some patchy fog in places, but this will soon clear away leaving a fine and dry morning for most.

Isolated showers will continue over Scotland, and one or two light showers may develop across parts of England and Wales this afternoon, although there will still be a good deal of sunshine around.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland will have a dry morning, but wet and windy weather will arrive here through the afternoon, and that cloud and rain will spread into Cornwall and southwest Wales by early evening.

Maximum temperatures today around 13 Celsius (55F).