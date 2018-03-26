Argentine families visit graves of newly identified Falklands War fallen

The families of 90 Argentine soldiers killed in the Falklands War have visited the graves of loved ones for the first time after their remains were finally identified.

The identification is the result of a forensic study by a multinational team led by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Until the results came through last year, the gravestones in the Darwin military cemetery on the remote South Atlantic islands had read: "Argentine soldier known only to God."

But on Monday more than 200 relatives of the soldiers killed in the 1982 conflict between Britain and Argentina travelled there to pay their respects.

"It's a very strong, new feeling because I found my son," said Dalal Abd, the mother of soldier Marcelo Daniel Massad, as she held back tears.

"I was able to speak to him, as a mother, and ask him questions," she said.

"I have a feeling of peace because I know where he is after almost 36 years of so many struggles. I know he's here now, with his cross.