At least 37 killed and dozens of children missing after shopping centre fire in Russian city of Kemerovo

At least 37 people have been killed and 69 others are missing after a fire at a shopping centre in Russia.

Forty of the missing at the Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo are children, the Russian state news agency Tass said.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is not yet clear, but it is reported that it began in the top floor of the building.

Kemerovo is an industrial city 3,600km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.

The shopping centre, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children's centre and bowling, Tass reported.