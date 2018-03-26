Ferrari driver Matthew Cobden jailed over crash that killed 13-year-old passenger Alexander Worth

Matthew Cobden, 39, crashed a Ferrari which killed Alexander Worth. Credit: PA

A Ferrari-driving businessman has been jailed over a crash which killed his 13-year-old passenger. Matthew Cobden, 39, was handed an 18-month prison sentence following the death of Alexander Worth in North Warnborough, Hampshire. Neither Cobden nor Alexander had been wearing seat belts when the £1.2 million supercar hit a post and threw the pair from the vehicle in August 2016. Jurors heard the Ferrari crashed because of a "simple human error" in a farm lane. On Monday, Cobden was jailed at Winchester Crown Court having previously been convicted of causing death by careless driving.

Neither Cobden nor Alexander were wearing seatbelts. Credit: PA

The trial heard that Cobden, who runs a storage business for classic cars, had been moving the Ferarri when he was approached by Alexander and his mother's partner. The pair asked if they could have a photograph of teenager with the Ferrari, at which point Cobden offered to give him a ride in the car. Cobden told the court the supercar later "accelerated uncontrollably". But prosecutors said the crash was down to "simple driver error - in other words, his driving fell below that required of a careful and competent driver". Cobden broke down in court when he gave evidence.

Cobden has also been banned from driving for two years. Credit: PA