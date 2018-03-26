- ITV Report
-
Kim Jong-un allegedly in Beijing following reports of large motorcade
It has been reported that North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is in China after a “special North Korean train” was seen arriving in Beijing "under unusually heavy security".
It has been suggested a senior delegation might have been on board.
A spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said they were not aware of the situation and had no further comment.
North Korea's state-run media had no reports of a delegation traveling to China.
More to follow...