Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Kim Jong-un allegedly in Beijing following reports of large motorcade

It would reportedly be Kim Jong-un's first foreign visit since taking power in 2011 Credit: PA

It has been reported that North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is in China after a “special North Korean train” was seen arriving in Beijing "under unusually heavy security".

It has been suggested a senior delegation might have been on board.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said they were not aware of the situation and had no further comment.

North Korea's state-run media had no reports of a delegation traveling to China.

More to follow...