Labour to 'rewrite Brexit legislation' if Parliament rejects final withdrawal deal

Labour will try to rewrite the Government's Brexit legislation to prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a deal, if Parliament rejects the final withdrawal bill.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech on Monday to try to recruit a coalition of peers and MPs to reject the "take it or leave it" approach on offer from ministers, which would see a vote against the final agreement interpreted as a decision to back a "no deal" Brexit.

Sir Keir will say at the speech in Birmingham that Labour's approach will "bring back control" over Brexit to Parliament.

"If Parliament rejects the Prime Minister's deal that cannot give licence to her - or the extreme Brexiteers in her party - to allow the UK to crash out without an agreement.

"That would be the worst of all possible worlds."