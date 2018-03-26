Mainly fine with sunny spells, but rain spreads into the west later

Patchy fog will soon clear today, leaving a fine day for many. Isolated showers will continue across Scotland, with some developing elsewhere after midday. Wet and windy weather spreads into Northern Ireland this afternoon, and into other western parts by evening..

Rain and breezy conditions will spread eastwards across all parts overnight, with some hill snow in Scotland. The rain will ease and turn showery in western many parts by morning.

Rain will clear slowly eastwards through Tuesday, but may linger over far north and northeastern areas and bringing some snow to the hills. Elsewhere bright spells and scattered showers.