Prince William's new Private Secretary swaps Brexit for Royal Household

The new Private Secretary to the Duke of Cambridge household is swapping his job trying to sort out the thorny issue of the Irish border with running the Royal Household for Prince William and Kate.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday morning that Simon Case has been appointed to the new role, replacing the Duke's long-serving aide Miguel Head.

Mr Case is currently a well-respected civil servant working in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

His job there is Director General for Northern Ireland and Ireland – which means he's been responsible for one of the most difficult areas of the Brexit negotiations.

With the UK leaving both the EU's Single Market and Customs Union, it has created the prospect of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

And if that border were to stay open after Brexit – and free from any checks – then it raises the possibility of a new border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Both options are opposed by the various political parties across the island of Ireland.