Porn star Stormy Daniels was 'threatened to keep quiet' about alleged Donald Trump affair

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has claimed she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

Ms Daniels told CBS' 60 Minutes she had one encounter of consensual sex with the then future president.

She said she was then threatened to keep quiet by an unidentified man in Las Vegas while with her young daughter in 2011.

Ms Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said that in the incident in a car park, the man told her: "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."

She said he then looked at her daughter and said: "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mum."

The porn star provided little new evidence of her alleged affair with Mr Trump.

Ms Daniels received a $130,000 US dollars (£91,700) payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement.

The White House did not immediately comment on the interview.

Mr Trump, through his representatives, has denied the allegations.