'What looks impossible can become possible': Support network key to helping those with Asperger syndrome into employment

Only 16% of autistic adults are in full-time paid employment, although the majority say they would like to be.

Corey, who was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome - a lifelong developmental disability - just after leaving secondary school, told ITV News that what it takes to make that happen is a good support network.

And Corey himself is proof of that. Since his diagnosis, he has achieved a first class degree and finished his first year in employment.

But he says he was lucky that when he decided to enroll at his local college, "they put together a fantastic support network for me".

"I think building that right support network around you is so important, and you cannot put a price on that," he said.

"I mean, certainly once you get diagnose and you get the right support network around you, and if you can build up a good relationship with those people, all of a sudden things that looked impossible before can all of a sudden become possible."

Asperger's affects how people experience the world, but the condition can vary markedly.

About 700,000 people in the UK are thought to be autistic.