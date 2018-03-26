The shock of witnessing Jews demonstrating against anti-Semitism in Labour

People protest about the rise of anti Jewish hatred outside the High Court. Credit: PA

To see hundreds of my fellow Jews demonstrating outside parliament against Labour’s failure to purge anti-Semitism from its ranks was extraordinary - in a proper use of that over-used epithet. The idea that the Jewish community would feel the need to make such a public display of criticism of any of this country’s great historic parties was something I never expected to witness in my lifetime.

My late dad was just one of many Jews out of London’s east end who either found a home in Labour - in his case - or in the Tory party (it is possible to find scriptural and cultural support for both political creeds). And to be frank, in my lifetime I would have argued there was more prejudice and snobbery in the Tory party against Jews, at least till the advent of Thatcher.

Jeremy Corbyn is criticised for failing to stamp out anti-Semitism within the Labour party. Credit: PA