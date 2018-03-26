US and 14 EU nations to expel Russian diplomats over Sergei Skripal poisoning

The United States, Canada and a number of EU countries are to expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

A total of 60 Russian officials will be forced to leave the US while Moscow's consulate in Seattle will also be closed, the White House announced on Monday.

Germany, France, Ukraine and Poland were all confirmed as being among 14 EU nations to take similar measures.

The move is a concerted response to the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal and alleged Russian involvement - to which Russian has reacted with renewed outrage.

Announcing its measures, the White House said the 60 affected people included 48 members of the Russian embassy and 12 "spies" working under diplomatic cover.

A State Department spokesperson said: "The Salisbury attack was only the latest in a long series of Russian efforts to undermine international peace and stability.

"Russia has shown malicious contempt for the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide. It has repeatedly sought to subvert and discredit Western institutions.

"Today we stand in solidarity with America's closest ally, the United Kingdom."