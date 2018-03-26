Wet and windy weather moving east overnight

Rain, heavy at times, and windy conditions will move eastwards across all parts overnight, with some hill snow in Scotland. Gales possible in the northwest. The rain will ease and turn showery in many western parts by morning.

Rain will clear slowly eastwards through Tuesday, but may linger over the far north and northeastern areas, heavy at times, with some hill snow. Elsewhere, brighter spells and scattered showers.

Turning colder and increasingly unsettled from Wednesday, with showers and longer spells of rain, and the risk of some snow, mainly over northern hills. Some overnight frosts. Windy at times for many.