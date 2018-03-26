World Autism Awareness Week: Powerful video highlights difficulties autistic people face on public transport

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A charity has released a short film to help raise awareness of the issues autistic people face when travelling on public transport.

In light of World Autism Awareness Week, The National Autistic Society are using their Too Much Information campaign to highlight the impact that unexpected changes and difficult environments have on autistic people .

The video highlights how bright, flashing lights, claustrophobic environments and loud sounds on public transport can leave an autistic person feeling unsettled and anxious.

Playing the lead role in the short film is aspiring actress 21-year-old Saskia Lupin, who is autistic and struggles with commuting herself.

Writing for the Huffington Post, she spoke of her personal fears surrounding public transport.

She said: "I struggle a lot with the unexpected changes that can take place: they make me feel anxious, they make me panic, they make me angry but overall I feel confused, like I can’t do anything and all sense of rationality is lost."

It is revealed at the end of the film that Saskia's character is imagining all the potentially stressful situations she could find herself in as she prepares to take a busy train.

The film has resonated with many on social media for its depiction of people with the disability.