FCA boss: Wider cap on high cost credit 'on the table'

Every year millions of people take out short-term loans sometimes simply to make ends meet.

The concern is that, too often, vulnerable people are being charged rip-off rates of interest by lenders and end up saddled with debts they cannot repay.

You may recall that three years ago the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) imposed a cap on payday lenders - limiting the fees, penalties and interest they could charge.

In effect the cap meant no borrower would ever repay more than twice the value of the original loan

The move proved extremely successful. Debt management charities reported an immediate decline in the number of abuses they saw, the number of payday lenders also shrivelled.

The regulator is now being urged to extend that cap to all high-cost lenders.