People at high risk of cancer denied 'life-saving' NHS test, charity warns

People at high risk of developing cancer are being denied a "life-saving" £200 test on the NHS, a charity has said.

Four in five hospitals across England are not testing bowel cancer patients for a condition called Lynch syndrome - a genetic condition which significantly increases a person's risk of the disease.

Testing for the condition can help guide the treatment of current patients but also determine whether or not their families are at increased risk of bowel cancer.

Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition passed down through families - children of people with the condition have a 50/50 chance of developing it.

It has no symptoms but people who have it have a significantly higher risk of developing bowel cancer and other cancers.

The test to identify the condition costs just £200 and is recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

But the UK's leading bowel cancer charity Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer found that 83% of hospital trusts are not following official guidelines to test all bowel cancer patients at the time of their diagnosis for Lynch syndrome.

The charity received responses to Freedom of Information requests from 153 hospital trusts in England.

It found that among those who do not provide the genetic test for the condition, nine in 10 cited financial reasons as the main barrier.

The charity, which released the findings to mark Bowel Cancer Awareness month in April, said clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) - which commission services in each region of the country - need to "loosen the purse strings" and ensure funding is available for the test.