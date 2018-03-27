British yachtsman John Fisher 'presumed lost at sea' after falling overboard during Volvo Ocean Race

A British yachtsman is "presumed lost at sea" after falling overboard in a round-the-world race in the Atlantic Ocean, organisers have said.

Sailor John Fisher, 47, from Southampton, fell from Team Sun Hung Kai's Scallywag yacht whilst taking part in the Volvo Ocean Race, 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn at 13.42 GMT on Monday.

Race organisers said the search for the 47-year-old had been impaired by bad weather conditions and a lack of light, but that all other crew members had been reported safe.

The Scallywag team aboard the 65ft yacht conducted an exhaustive search for Mr Fisher, but were forced to turn downwind and head towards the South American coast for safety.