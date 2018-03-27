Free speech at UK universities is being shut down, MPs warn

Free speech at UK universities is being put at risk, MPs and peers have warned.

A new report argues that free speech on campus is being hampered by factors such as intolerant attitudes and unacceptable behaviour, red tape and a lack of clear guidance.

It warns that whole universities cannot be "safe spaces" and they must be places where unpopular and controversial ideas can be heard and debated.

The findings, published by the Joint Committee on Human Rights, come amid continuing debate about free speech at universities.

There have been reports of speakers, debates, literature and organisations being opposed or criticised, often by student unions, societies or specific groups of students.

In its report, the committee concludes that, in general, there is support for the idea offree speech among students, and a survey of student union officers found that most said restriction of free speech was not a problem at their institution.

But it goes on to warn that, even though many concerns about free speech have come from a small number of incidents which have been widely publicised, "any interference with free speech rights in universities is unacceptable".

"We are concerned that such interference as has been reported could be having a 'chilling effect' on the exercise of freedom of speech more widely," the committee says.

The report notes that former universities minister Jo Johnson previously raised concerns about "no-platforming" and "safe space" policies being used to stifle discussion and cited student protests against events featuring speakers such as campaigners Peter Tatchell and Julie Bindel as examples of groups seeking to shut down debate rather than confront ideas.

The report says there is evidence that "safe space" policies - which aim to create an environment in which students can express themselves and are protected from harassment and discrimination - may restrict the expression of groups with unpopular, but legal views, such as pro-life organisations.

"Universities must be places where open and uncensored debate (within the law) can take place so students can think for themselves and develop their own opinions on ideas which may be unpopular, controversial or provocative," the report says.

"However, the concept of safe spaces is either too broad or very vague and therefore we do not find it helpful. University is an environment where a range of opinions should be heard and explored. Minority views should not be barred from student union premises."