Grammar school pupils achieve no more than pupils at non-selective schools, study reveals

Grammar schools do no better in terms of pupil achievement than other schools, according to a study.

It suggests youngsters at selective schools have a similar level of achievement to their equivalent peers at non-selective schools, once factors such as background, and previous attainment are taken into account.

The study, by academics at Durham University, also indicates that pupils from a Chinese or Pakistani/Bangladeshi background, make up a larger proportion of grammar school students than they do at other schools.

Researchers used government data on more 549,203 pupils in England in 2015, looking at information on their attainment, school and background.

They found grammar schools in England - of which there are around 163 - take around 2% of pupils who are, or have been, eligible for free school meals - a key measure of poverty, compared with 14% nationally.

The findings, published in the British Journal of Sociology of Education, also show that on average, grammar school pupils are less likely to have special educational needs, less likely to speak English as an additional language, more likely to be among the older children in their year group, and to live in wealthier areas.

While raw results suggest grammar school pupils get higher average GCSE points scores, once all these factors are taken into consideration, grammar school pupils achieve around the same results as similar students in the rest of the country.

It means the apparent GCSE success of grammar schools is down to pupils coming from more advantaged backgrounds and having higher academic achievement at the age of 11, the paper suggests.

Professor Stephen Gorard, of Durham's School of Education, said: "The progress made by grammar school students is the same as progress made by equivalent children who do not go to grammar school, on average."

He also said: "Dividing children into the most able and the rest from an early age does not appear to lead to better results for either group.

"This means that the kind of social segregation experienced by children in selective areas in England, and the damage to social cohesion that ensues, is for no clear gain.

"This is not to decry the schools that are currently grammars, or the work of their staff.

"However, the findings mean that grammar schools in England endanger social cohesion for no clear improvement in overall results. The policy is a bad one."